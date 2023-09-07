Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Labour boosts its books with a last-ditch digital tax

Labour boosts its books with a last-ditch digital tax
Revenue minister Barbara Edmonds (left) with Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson earlier this year. (Image: NZME)
The government introduced legislation on the last day of the current parliament that risks trade retaliation by seeking to unilaterally tax multinational tech companies.The Digital Services Tax (DST) Bill was introduced on Aug 31, hours before parliament was dissolved ahead of the Oct 14 election, in a move that allows the government to count $222 million of forecast tax revenue in next Tuesday’s pre-election economic and fiscal update (PREFU).With the proposed tax coming into force on Jan 1, 2025, at the earliest, that suggests the forec...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

More Economy

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket
Economy

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Finance

Global dairy prices increase for first time since May

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting
Economy

RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required.”

Ella Somers 05 Sep 2023
Trade data holds up ... for now
Economy

Trade data holds up ... for now

New Zealand’s terms of trade rose by 0.4% in the June quarter, with export prices proving to be far more resilient than expected.Market expectations were for a decline in the terms of trade – which measures the ability of exports to pay for imports – but economists said the data...

Staff reporters 04 Sep 2023