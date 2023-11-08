Menu
Large companies lay off staff, and India rises, in Beyond Recruitment survey
Large companies are reducing costs through redundancies. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
A tighter jobs market looks like the new normal if the results of a Beyond Recruitment survey are anything to go by, driven by large businesses responding to a changing economic climate.The survey also reveals there has been a sharp rise in the number of business leaders who see India as an important international relationship for NZ.The 2023/24 Beyond Recruitment Economic & Labour Report involves surveying more than 500 employers on questions around employment and economic outlook.The report released on Wednesday showed very large bus...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of 'challenge and opportunity'
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of 'challenge and opportunity'

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
