Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

The end of free digital trade and other 2024 trade dilemmas

The end of free digital trade and other 2024 trade dilemmas
Todd McClay will be vice-chair at the upcoming WTO ministerial conference. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
In a sign of the times, some of New Zealand’s first actions on trade are likely to be more about stopping the world from backsliding into slapping on more tariffs than liberalising it. NZ’s trade minister, Todd McClay, is set to be vice-chair of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) 13th ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi from Feb 26-29. One item at the top of the agenda is likely to be the expiration of a moratorium on digital services tariffs traded across borders, which affects digital service exporting...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, February 09, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, February 09, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

NZ Rapid Tests shares a director with Let's Go Beverages.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company
Markets

a2 Milk's 1H revenue might be stronger than expected

a2 Milk's market share remains solid.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
a2 Milk's 1H revenue might be stronger than expected

More Economy

Strong jobs data raises odds of a rate hike
Economy

Strong jobs data raises odds of a rate hike

Chance of OCR hike rises to 20% from 5% after Stats NZ data release. 

Gregor Thompson 07 Feb 2024
Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues
Economy

Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 07 Feb 2024
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Primary Sector

Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024
Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary
Economy

Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary

The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.2% to 4.3% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024