The FMA will be asking BlackRock what happened

BlackRock withdrew 11 substantial shareholder notices on the NZX. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
The Financial Markets Authority is following up with global asset manager BlackRock after it withdrew 11 substantial shareholder notices on the NZX.“The FMA will be following up with BlackRock to understand what happened and any lessons that can be learned from today’s incident,” it said in an emailed response. While the FMA does not generally comment on individual entities or whether it’s investigating an entity, “it is important that market announcements are accurate and any errors are remediated quickly&quo...
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty
NZ sharemarket drifts on US and China uncertainty

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,811.77, down 26.49 or 0.22%.

Graham Skellern 6:24pm
What the BlackRock fund isn't

It's not a partnership. But the government did pitch BlackRock on NZ.

Oliver Lewis 12:10pm
What the BlackRock fund isn't
NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

Economic conditions at record low say farmers
Economic conditions at record low say farmers

A net 80% of farmers say current economic conditions are bad according to the latest Federated Farmers survey results.This was the worst result since that particular question was first asked in 2016, and was a sharp drop of 15 points on January's then-record low of 65%.The ne...

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey
Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

The central bank still has a long road ahead of it says Westpac.

Rebecca Howard 09 Aug 2023
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 04 Aug 2023
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 03 Aug 2023