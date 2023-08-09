Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey
Two-year inflation expectations are still within the band. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand may be concerned about the fact inflation is now seen slightly higher in two years and that wages and house prices are expected to keep lifting.The consumer prices index is now seen rising at an annual 2.83% two years from now, up from 2.79% in the prior quarterly survey of inflation expectations.  The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is mandated with keeping inflation at 1% to 3%, with a focus on the midpoint.However, while the expectations have lifted, the number remains within the band.“The message in toda...
Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season
Markets Market close:

Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,838.26, down 30.49 points or 0.26%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall

Suncorp NZ had been able to “weather” through recent natural disasters, its CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall
Markets

Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

Strong margins and revenue are matched by increasing op-ex.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

More Economy

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 04 Aug 2023
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 03 Aug 2023
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 02 Aug 2023
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 02 Aug 2023