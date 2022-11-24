Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Well, that escalated quickly: Reserve Bank's evolving outlook

Well, that escalated quickly: Reserve Bank's evolving outlook
The stark rise in lending rates will have serious implications for the economy. (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked the official cash rate (OCR) by 75 basis points to 4.25% – up from 0.25% just over 12 months ago.And as always, it was the forecasts that mattered more than the actual decision, which was widely expected to be either 50 or 75 points.The central bank is now projecting that an OCR of 5.5% for most of the next two years will be needed to bring inflation back to under 3%.It had increased the track at each Monetary Policy Statement this year, but November's move was easily the large...
Finance

Pacific Edge lifts operating revenue, widens losses

The Dunedin company reported a net loss of $10.6m.

Riley Kennedy 12:18pm
Public sector

Act party wants to 'demolish' work visa rules

It says bureaucratic visa rules should be replaced by demand-based pricing.

Jem Traylen 11:25am
Markets

AFT first-half net profit fell 66%, even as sales lifted 18%

AFT Pharmaceuticals has downgraded guidance for the year ending March 2023.

Jenny Ruth 10:35am

More Economy

Investments

Frances Cook: Here comes the pain

The Reserve Bank has made it clear that it’s not messing about. Merry Christmas, NZ.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Economy

Jobs, wages and sales growth slow

Xero research for October 2022 shows increases in jobs, wages and sales numbers, but growth slowing.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

Reserve Bank forecasts a year-long recession

The central bank expects four quarters of negative growth, starting in June 2023.

Rebecca Howard 23 Nov 2022
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 23 Nov 2022