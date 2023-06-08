Menu
Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Wayne Brown: pushes up rates hike to 7.7%. (Image: Council meeting)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown has backed down on the proposed sale of the Auckland council's entire stake in Auckland International Airport (AIA) and is now proposing to sell 8.09% of its 18.09% holding, enabling it to pay a billion dollars off the council's debt bill. That, he told city councillors at today's budgetary governing body meeting, would still leave $32 million in savings to be found. The shortfall would be made up by an average rates hike of 7.7% for Auckland property owners, which was 1% above inflation.Brown...
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Infrastructure

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Politics

After a preliminary review, the registrar determined an inquiry was warranted.

Staff reporters 12:39pm
Law & Regulation

FMA files proceedings against AA Insurance

The company has apologised to customers who were overcharged.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
The failed lender left some hefty creditors in its wake. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The new 39% tax rate could spell the end of our love affair with trusts.

Amy Hamilton Chadwick 07 Jun 2023
Milford took out the top diversified growth fund manager award at the INFINZ Awards.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Jun 2023