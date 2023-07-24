Menu
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The Cooperative Bank is the latest to ratchet mortgage rates up. (Image: Coop bank)
Brent Melville
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand this month held the official cash rate at 5.5%, calling time after almost two years of turning the screws with their main inflation-fighting lever.Yet, the nation’s banks have continued to push up their housing loan rates. ASB kicked off the widespread rate hike in early July ahead of the latest Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) decision to hold rates when it kicked up its short-term fixed rates, with its one-year rate moving by 20 basis points (bps) to 7.25%.Kiwibank followed suit last Monday, hiking its spec...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed

David Parker is still coming up to speed on his new portfolio. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
How bad could this dairy season get?
Finance

How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy prices have already slipped three times this season – it only started in June.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees
Finance

Warren Couillault: When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees

The KiwiSaver sector seems to have confused “value for money" with "cheapest".

Warren Couillault 22 Jul 2023
Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation by its former administrators.

Riley Kennedy 21 Jul 2023
Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny
Finance

Oritain hits half a billion, but faces Companies Office scrutiny

The firm doesn’t report its financials in NZ, despite ‘officially’ being overseas owned.

Brent Melville 21 Jul 2023