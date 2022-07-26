See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Finance

Government commissions review of NZ Green Investment Finance

Oliver Lewis
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Government commissions review of NZ Green Investment Finance
Finance minister Grant Robertson and climate change minister James Shaw are the shareholding ministers of NZGIF. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 26 Jul 2022
RELATED
The Treasury is seeking a reviewer to assess the performance and strategy of New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF).Set up in 2019 to help NZ with its transition to a low emissions economy, NZGIF describes itself as a ‘green investment bank’, although it is not a registered bank.The government has committed $400 million, including a $300m boost through Budget 2021, for the organisation to make investments on a commercial basis via debt, equity or other capital structures.NZGIF is expected to make a return and become profitable...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Energy stocks decline across the board
Ella Somers | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

 Shareholders are waiting to see what companies share with them during this week's annual meetings, ahead of the looming earnings season.

Finance
Reserve Bank will learn from remit, policy review: Orr
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

The Reserve Bank injected about $55 billion into the New Zealand economy between March 2020 and July 2021.

Listed Companies
Meridian hires Australia's SRG to maintain windfarms, hydro dams
Staff reporters | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Meridian Energy would not put a dollar figure on the contract.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.