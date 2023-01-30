Menu
IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
Insurance Australia Group (IAG) said it has received more than 5,000 claims resulting from the floods that hit Auckland on Friday.The insurer said the claims were received from its AMI, State and NZI brands, and that it urged customers to lodge claims as soon as possible.“It is currently too early to determine the financial impact of the Auckland event. As the financial impact of the Auckland event becomes clearer, IAG may review its estimate for full-year 2023 natural peril costs,” it said in a statement.But it has extensive reinsu...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am