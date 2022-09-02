See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Liquidators move on Vivier sister firm

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Liquidators move on Vivier sister firm
Vivier & Co's website describes it as a “boutique" financial services firm. (Image: Screenshot)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 02 Sep 2022
RELATED
A company used to operate the bank accounts for the New Zealand arm of a European offshore banking firm has been put into liquidation by the high court. The action against Vivier Capital Ltd took place in the court at Christchurch on Aug 19 following a statutory demand for $4 million it owed its sister company, Vivier and Company Ltd, which is also in liquidation. The two companies are linked to European-based offshore banking firm Vivier & Co, which was deregistered as a financial provider by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA)...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
University of Auckland spinout Kitea Health is taking medtech commercial
Ben Moore | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The University of Auckland spinout is seeking $6 million to take its implantable sensor to market in NZ and the US.

Media
Bastion Shine moves into business consultancy
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The creative group will provide strategic advice to New Zealand corporates under the Bastion Transform brand.

Opinion
NZ's economic outlook: still a slog ahead
Cameron Bagrie | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

Latest signals from the Reserve Bank of NZ suggest no V-shaped bounceback in economic activity in the next two years.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.