Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock

Persistent inflation a feature of a new world order: BlackRock
(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 31 Aug 2023
Ongoing global supply constraints and structural changes mean inflation is here to stay, and investors need to adapt to what is essentially a new world order, BlackRock says.The global asset manager laid out its world view in Sydney on Aug 30 and said central banks would keep interest rates high to keep leaning against inflation. Unusually, this was more of a problem in the Western world at present.Those supply constraints were now a permanent feature because of a set of large-scale trends that were reshaping the world’s economy.'...
Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?
Policy

Would National’s visa fee hike put off migrants?

Officials cautioned against an immediate return to full cost recovery.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Economy

ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more

The business group says that slashing funding for NZTE and CAPEs would be a real problem.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more
Markets

Paul McBeth: Taking a cavalier approach to corporate raiding

When a company is flush with cash but has a low share price, the sharks will circle.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Taking a cavalier approach to corporate raiding

More Finance

Fitch affirms NZ’s AA+ credit rating on bipartisan surplus commitment
Finance

Fitch affirms NZ’s AA+ credit rating on bipartisan surplus commitment

New Zealand is still a trusted borrower.

Staff reporters 29 Aug 2023
Proposed law would add 3% tax on digital services
Finance

Proposed law would add 3% tax on digital services

The tax aims to generate $222 million over four years. 

Staff reporters 29 Aug 2023
Heartland focused on securing Australian licence
Finance

Heartland focused on securing Australian licence

The firm is pulling back on unsecured lending but is otherwise open for business.

Paul McBeth 29 Aug 2023
Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists
Finance

Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists

The $4b in cuts so far is "small change", says Westpac's Nathan Penny.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Aug 2023