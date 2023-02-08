Russian-linked company fights to keep banking facilities with Westpac

Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov shakes hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Image: Getty)

Targa Capital, which is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov, has gone to the high court seeking an injunction to stop Westpac from withdrawing its services.Last year, Abramov was sanctioned by the New Zealand government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.His assets in NZ include a luxury retreat in Helena Bay, Northland, on 320 hectares of farmland and native forest.At the time of his local sanction, foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said, although she was advised that his representatives in NZ insisted he had not played...