Russian-linked company fights to keep banking facilities with Westpac

Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov shakes hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Targa Capital, which is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexander Abramov, has gone to the high court seeking an injunction to stop Westpac from withdrawing its services.Last year, Abramov was sanctioned by the New Zealand government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.His assets in NZ include a luxury retreat in Helena Bay, Northland, on 320 hectares of farmland and native forest.At the time of his local sanction, foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said, although she was advised that his representatives in NZ insisted he had not played...
Freightways edges up on ASX-listing plans

Logistics company Freightways is gearing up to hit the ASX.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Government scraps TVNZ-RNZ merger

Despite the policy U-turn, Hipkins said the government would take new steps to support the state media.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Hipkins chips off old policies, hikes minimum wage

The new PM has scrapped contentious policies and will hike the minimum wage to $22.70.

Oliver Lewis 3:15pm

Suncorp NZ lifts first-half net profit 8.3%

Suncorp NZ said it paid out more than $5 million in claims in the first week after Auckland's deluge.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Changing of the guards at Nikko AM NZ

The changes in leadership at Nikko Asset Management NZ reflect an established succession plan.

Staff reporters 9:40am
Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Feb 2023
Zespri liquidates company it sued for $15m

Smiling Face Limited was tipped into liquidation last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Feb 2023