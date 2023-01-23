Menu
Serko's shares jump 11% on the back of strong revenue

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Serko’s shares have jumped more than 11% after it gave the market strong revenue guidance.The listed travel software provider announced this morning that solid trading results over the traditionally season-low period, from late December through to mid-January, had given greater certainty over the revenue period. Its total income was now expected to be in the range of $42 million to $47m. The guidance range for total income represented an increase of between 123% and 149% respectively on total income of $18.9m for the 12 months t...
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM until the polls close on Oct 14.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

'Wellington Science City' plan to get scientists out of their silos

Plans are afoot to make the capital a vibrant science hub by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

Finance

News in Brief

Co-op Bank returns $6.3m in fees to customers

Following a review of its practices in relation to the CCCFA, the Co-operative Bank is refunding a portion of fees related to credit dating back to 2017.

Ben Moore 20 Jan 2023
Finance

Household wealth fell in Sept quarter even as savings rocketed

Net worth rose little in  the past 15 months.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2023
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2023