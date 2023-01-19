Menu
Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Smartpay’s shares have jumped more than 8% after it provided the market with strong revenue growth figures.The listed payment terminal supplier said this morning it saw revenue from Australian acquiring transactional revenue jump by 85% in the three months to December last year, compared to the same period last year.As well as that, consolidated revenue for the period was up 60% year-on-year.Following its announcement, the company’s shares on the NZX rose 8.6% to $1.38.Australian marketSmartpay said continued investment in marketing...
Politics

Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
Politics Breaking

PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

A vote for a new leader will be held in three days, the PM said in her speech today.

Staff reporters 1:37pm

Finance

Household wealth fell in Sept quarter even as savings rocketed

Net worth rose little in  the past 15 months.

Staff reporters 12:18pm
Finance

Savor reports bumper boost in revenue

Hospitality group expects FY operating earnings to be tripple last year's.

Staff reporters 11:13am
Finance Free

Gold price leaps to a nine-month high

Gold is putting the sparkle back in the eyes of investors on the hunt for hedged investments.

Ella Somers 6:00am
Finance

Retail card spending falls in December

It represented a $166m drop between November and December.

Riley Kennedy 18 Jan 2023