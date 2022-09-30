See full details
Steel & Tube says revenue bounces back in start of FY23

Staff reporters
Fri, 30 Sep 2022

Steel & Tube Holdings said revenue is up 15% on largely flat volumes in the first six weeks of its financial year, helped by steady trading across its sectors.The steel products distributor provided a trading update to the market ahead of its annual meeting in Auckland this morning.Trading through July and August was steady across most sectors with earnings supported by operational and trading disciplines, it said in a statement.While the prior year was impacted by the nationwide lockdown, in the 34 days to Aug 17 revenue was 15% higher tha...

Law & Regulation
Insurer AIA ordered to pay $700k penalty
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

The FMA’s head of enforcement, Margot Gatland, says the regulator is sending a message to the industry that even inadvertent and self-reported issues can result in enforcement. 

Media
AMC launches NZ streaming service
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

The US group behind blockbuster shows The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul has gone live today with its NZ streaming service, taking on Disney, Netflix, and Sky’s Neon for viewers.

Property Exclusive
Auckland property group Du Val aims for Singapore IPO
Brent Melville | Fri, 30 Sep 2022

The large-scale Auckland developer is making moves into the Asian market and has plans to launch a disruptor proptech product this month.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

