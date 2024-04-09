Menu
10,000 EV chargers in five years? First sort out lines companies: Jolt

Doug McNamee (left) and Chris Monaghan at the rollout of a new charger in Christchurch. (Image: Jolt)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 09 Apr 2024
If National’s plan to boost electric vehicle charger numbers is to succeed, it will need changes to how lines companies operate, says Jolt, a player in the sector.The government has pledged to provide a comprehensive, nationwide EV network of 10,000 public chargers by 2030. This compares to around 1,200 available when National made the pledge.The pledge was represented as a partial replacement for the removal of the “feebate” scheme, which subsidised low-emission vehicles and financially penalised those with higher emissions.&...
