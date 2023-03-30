Auckland Harbour crossing options released

The government has released options for a new Auckland Harbour crossing for consultation. (Image: Getty)

Construction of a second Waitematā Harbour crossing will start in 2029, according to new consultation material released by the government.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and transport minister Michael Wood unveiled five possible options with different configurations of tunnels and bridges in Auckland.“Each scenario includes a new walking and cycling link across Te Waitematā, a new light rail link that will connect to Auckland Light Rail in the city centre, and will build generations of resilience into State Highway One for private vehicles a...