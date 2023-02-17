Menu
Auckland's City Rail Link weathers the storms

A dam set up in the CRL tunnels ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: CRL)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
The City Rail Link (CRL) has come through the Auckland anniversary weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle relatively unscathed.In an update on Friday, CRL Limited's chief executive, Sean Sweeney, said advance warning about the cyclone enabled the project team and the Link Alliance contractors to install dams in the Maungawhau station tunnels, bunds across all sites and move machinery to higher ground.There were no reports of flood or wind damage to the more than $4.4 billion project as a result of Gabrielle.Record-breaking rain in late Janu...
