See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Infrastructure

Bupa won’t say if NZ aged-care sale is off

Jenny Ruth

Jenny Ruth
Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Bupa won’t say if NZ aged-care sale is off
Bupa ANZ chair Bryan Mogridge refused to comment. (Image: Bupa)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 18 Oct 2022
RELATED
Bupa ANZ Group has refused to comment on reports that its New Zealand aged-care business has been withdrawn from sale for lack of a willing buyer.The news came the same day Ryman Healthcare said it is reducing care beds at its new villages by between half and two-thirds because of inadequate government funding for aged care.The Australian newspaper reported that the most logical buyer of the Bupa NZ business, Sweden-based EQT, isn’t keen to pursue the purchase.Bupa had hired merchant bank Macquarie Capital to test buyer interest in the NZ...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Investments
What investing experts expect for 2023 – 'It's a bit of a circus'
Frances Cook | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Share market investors are being warned that even when inflation peaks, volatile asset prices are likely to continue.

Economy
Is monetary policy having any impact?
Andy Fyers | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

The labour market is still extremely stretched, but there are tentative signs things could be easing up.

Tourism
Tourism is about more than propping up Air NZ, say hoteliers
Brent Melville | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

"We're good at putting out road cones, but that's where it stops," says National party leader Christopher Luxon.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.