Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

ComCom clears $1b sale of 2degrees towers

ComCom clears $1b sale of 2degrees towers
Most of New Zealand's mobile infrastructure will be owned by two companies. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 05 May 2023
The Commerce Commission has given the all clear for the $1 billion acquisition of 2degrees’ passive tower assets by Connexa, the tower co-partially owned by Spark.The intent to acquire the assets was announced in December last year but was put on notice by the commission due to concerns over how it might impact local mobile network supply.With the proposed acquisition going ahead, the vast majority of NZ’s mobile infrastructure will be owned by two companies.One will be Connexa, co-owned by Spark and the Ontario Teachers’ Pens...
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

More Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 04 May 2023
Brooksfield opts for design-led housing density
Infrastructure

Brooksfield opts for design-led housing density

The Christchurch developer is focused on density done well.

Oliver Lewis 02 May 2023
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions
Infrastructure

Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Developers in Drury East will be expected to pay more than $91,000 in contributions per house.

Brent Melville 28 Apr 2023
Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs

Less than a fortnight after its CEO abruptly resigned, Lyttelton port has now lost its chair.

Oliver Lewis 27 Apr 2023