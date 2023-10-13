Menu
Fletcher Building extends trading halt

Fletcher Building chief excutive Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Fletcher Building's trading halt amidst continuing controversy over its Iplex pipe division has been extended until the close of business today.Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.The building company said it had obtained a copy of the presentation given to media and analysts by Perth builder BGC and was “currently preparing a response”, which Fletcher expects to release to the market at some point today. The company also announced announced it will provide an update on the Western Australia plumbing issues...
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Health

Why are patient portal apps so clunky?

And what is being done about it?

Ben Moore 5:00am
