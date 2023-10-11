Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem

Fletcher in trading halt over Australian pipes problem
Fletcher CEO Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
Fletcher Building is in a trading halt while it tries to work out what an Australian builder plans to present in relation to its leaky pipes in Western Australia. The building company took a $15 million provision in its June 2023 accounts while it tried to work out the extent of the problem, having made repairs to about 200 of 1,200-to-1,500 homes affected. The Iplex pipes in question were fitted in about 30,000 homes in Australia between 2017 and 2021, and were part of the 2010 Crane acquisition. Fletcher flagged it received a number...
NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt
Markets Market close

NZ market edges up while Fletcher Building goes into trading halt

Fletcher’s shares were plunged into a trading halt this afternoon.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Markets Exclusive

Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims

BusinessDesk questions force Fletcher trading halt.

Victoria Young 3:35pm
Leaked: Fletcher pipe problem will cost A$1.8b, major builder claims
Infrastructure

Will city deals change anything?

Suddenly, almost every politician has the same infrastructure funding idea all at once.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:00pm
Will city deals change anything?

More Infrastructure

Will city deals change anything?
Infrastructure

Will city deals change anything?

Suddenly, almost every politician has the same infrastructure funding idea all at once.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:00pm
Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay
Infrastructure

Fletcher drops bid for 25% hike to director pay

Proxy-voting firms are said to be agitating for change. 

Staff reporters 10:57am
Port in an electoral storm
Infrastructure Analysis

Port in an electoral storm

Wayne Brown's dream could be aided or thwarted by a change of government.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Business of Blowouts: Calamities, covid, costs hit convention centre projects
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: Calamities, covid, costs hit convention centre projects

Which convention centre blew out by the most?

Brent Melville 10 Oct 2023