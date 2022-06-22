See full details
Infrastructure

Fletcher said Gib orders reached double capacity

Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Fletcher said Gib orders reached double capacity
Fletcher has come under fire from some customers because of its inability to supply plasterboard. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
Fletcher Building said orders of plasterboard doubled between November last year and February this year and that was about double the industry’s current capacity.The company said it had been meeting the demand for its Gib-branded plasterboard up to August last year and that following Auckland’s lockdown, customers facing shortages of various key building materials, including timber, insulation and plasterboard, had brought forward orders to ensure they had stock.“We were able to meet some extra demand through this period by dr...

