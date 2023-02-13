Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive after earnings downgrade

Fletcher shares dive after earnings downgrade
CEO Ross Taylor said bad weather is heavily impacting results. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Fletcher Building has downgraded its full-year guidance and said its first-half operating profit was up 8%.Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the year ending June is now expected to come in between $800 million and $855m, down from its previous guidance of $855m or more, and the company said this reflects bad weather in January and February.Fletcher shares fell as much as 5.9%, or 32 cents, to $5.10 in early trading on Monday but ended at $5.13 at market close. Ebit for the six months ended December came in at $360m, up from $332m...
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Climate change

Pattrick Smellie: Floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Because they affect the country's largest urban population, the Auckland floods will focus minds on the need for policies to "manage retreat" from climate change impacts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill

Relatively minor changes have brought opposing sides out on the barricades.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Climate change

Pattrick Smellie: Floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Because they affect the country's largest urban population, the Auckland floods will focus minds on the need for policies to "manage retreat" from climate change impacts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Infrastructure

Powerless Vector customers down below 13,000

Vector continues to warn that the number of powerless customers will continue to fluctuate through the storm.

Staff reporters 13 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Vector: homes north of Orewa have lost power

Strong winds and multiple faults on some lines are slowing power restoration.

Staff reporters 13 Feb 2023