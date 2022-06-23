See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Infrastructure

Fletcher to deliver at least $850m operating earnings in 2023

Jenny Ruth
Thu, 23 Jun 2022

Fletcher to deliver at least $850m operating earnings in 2023
Fletcher's chief executive, Ross Taylor. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 23 Jun 2022
RELATED
Fletcher Building is expecting to deliver at least $100 million additional earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) in the year ending June 2023 on top of the $750m it expects to deliver in the year ending this month.But at the company’s investor day, chief executive Ross Taylor has modified his target of achieving Ebit margins of 10% by the 2023 financial year to achieving margins between 9% and 10% “through the cycle”.Asked about this change, chief financial officer Bevan McKenzie said that “at the top end of that range...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
Fonterra lifts payout forecast, Wickham leaving after 34 years
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 23 Jun 2022

Fonterra lifted the 2022-23 forecast farmgate milk price range by 50c to $8.75-$10.25 per kilogram of milk solids.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 23, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 23 Jun 2022

It's another short week, so don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Energy
Court throws out legal challenge to electricity transmission pricing
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 23 Jun 2022

The latest legal hurdle to reform how electricity transmission costs are allocated has been crossed by the system's regulator.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.