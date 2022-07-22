See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Infrastructure

HamiltonJet wins major contract with Auckland Transport for hybrid electric ferry

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 22 Jul 2022

HamiltonJet wins major contract with Auckland Transport for hybrid electric ferry
An employee working in the HamiltonJet quality department (Image: HamiltonJet).
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 22 Jul 2022
RELATED
Iconic Canterbury company HamiltonJet has entered into its highest value contract for a single vessel.Earlier this month, Auckland Transport (AT) announced a public-private partnership with ferry operator Fullers360, with AT taking ownership of four existing ferries as well as taking the lead on the procurement of five new hybrid electric vessels.Posting on LinkedIn last week, HamiltonJet managing director Ben Reed celebrated signing an agreement with AT for HamiltonJet to provide the electrical and propulsion systems for the first of the new f...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Services
Bill Foley entity Foley Holdings acquires Nourish Group
Victoria Young | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Auckland Viaduct's Soul Bar is one of a swathe of eateries under new ownership as Foley Holdings buys Nourish Group.

Markets
Vulcan Steel signs deal to buy Ullrich Aluminium Company
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

The $165 million transaction is expected to settle in September.

Markets
Melville Jessup Weaver: NZ stocks cushioned by currency decline
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 22 Jul 2022

The kiwi dollar dropped 8.5% in the past three months and has fallen more than 10% in the past year, relative to the US dollar. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.