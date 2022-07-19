See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Infrastructure

James Hardie seeking over $7m in costs after failed leaky buildings case

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

James Hardie seeking over $7m in costs after failed leaky buildings case
Homeowners failed to prove Harditex cladding caused their homes to leak. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 19 Jul 2022
RELATED
The losers in a case against James Hardie are facing more than $7 million in possible court costs, but want at least some of that shared with other groups who sued the building products maker. The $7m costs and disbursements being claimed by James Hardie’s lawyers include $1.1m for independent product testing of its Harditex building cladding product. Last year a group of 144 homeowners led by Tracey Cridge and Katrina Fowler lost a case against James Hardie after they failed to establish that Harditex cladding was a cause of th...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Energy
Comcom charges Mercury NZ over termination fee
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The Commerce Commission says Mercury Energy has harmed some customers by wrongly charging an early termination fee. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Keep dry and warm while you enjoy another quiz. Good luck and have fun.

Law & Regulation
US court orders Glassdoor to unmask critical Zuru reviewers
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The toymaker is seeking to identify some anonymous reviewers for potential defamation action in NZ.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.