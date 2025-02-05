Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port result improves but CEO says it's not enough

Lyttelton Port result improves but CEO says it's not enough
H1 net profit lifted 51.4% on the year. (Image: LPC)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
Lyttelton Port Company reported an improved first-half result but the chief executive said it’s only a first step on the company’s path to financial stability.“Lyttelton Port does not generate sufficient returns on its capital base, and we have been underperforming against our peers for at least the last decade. We have to get to the point where we can fund replacement capital and pay an acceptable dividend to our shareholder,” said CEO Graeme Sumner.LPC paid a final dividend of $8.33 million in November 2024 to Christch...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Google kills diversity hiring targets
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

More Infrastructure

Govt commits to Christchurch road upgrade
Infrastructure

Govt commits to Christchurch road upgrade

Last year, the Government pushed the project down the queue and said no new Crown funds.

Oliver Lewis 05 Feb 2025
Govt calls for alternative ferry proposals
Infrastructure

Govt calls for alternative ferry proposals

Investors and maritime operators have until Feb 28 to submit Cook Strait proposals.

Oliver Lewis 04 Feb 2025
Ferry procuring company hasn't been set up
Infrastructure

Ferry procuring company hasn't been set up

The deadline is only two months away. 

Oliver Lewis 03 Feb 2025
Fewer opening-day beds for Dunedin Hospital
Infrastructure

Fewer opening-day beds for Dunedin Hospital

The Government has confirmed the new $1.8b hospital will remain on the Cadbury site.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jan 2025