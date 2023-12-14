Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Mobil Oil NZ sale of Channel Infrastructure stake doesn't impact operations

Mobil Oil NZ sale of Channel Infrastructure stake doesn't impact operations
Marsden Point fuel import terminal. (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Mobil Oil New Zealand’s deal to sell down its stake in Channel Infrastructure in a block trade for $72.6 million will have no impact on operations, both companies confirmed.In a filing on the stock exchange Thursday, Channel Infrastructure said Mobil NZ had appointed Jarden to underwrite and manage the sale of its 53,760,000 shares for $1.35 a share. The sale is expected to happen on Dec 18.Mobil NZ holds 14.2% of Channel Infrastructure, which operates the Marsden Point fuel import terminal. Its shareholding had reduced from 17.2% when it...
NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket reaches 14 week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,552.88, up 77.11 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Economy

Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 3:00pm
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy

PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

The deal creates a trans-Tasman powerhouse financial services firm. 

Paul McBeth 2:30pm
PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more