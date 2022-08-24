New chair for Napier Port as it considers big bond issue

See full details
Infrastructure

Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Former Centreport boss Blair O'Keeffe is now in the chair. (Image: Napier Port)
Former Centreport boss Blair O'Keeffe will take over as chair of Napier Port following the retirement of Alasdair MacLeod this December.O'Keeffe was chief executive at the Wellington port for seven years, but left with little fanfare in February 2016. That was after the workplace death of Centreport worker Mark Samoa in January 2013, an accident that resulted in reparations and fines of $245,000 levied on the port in 2015.O'Keeffe was appointed to the Napier Port board in 2019 as an independent director and is a former chair of...

