Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call

Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call
The temporary Interislander terminal set up in Picton. (Image: Port Marlborough)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Port companies on either side of Cook Strait have been blindsided by a decision to wind down the Interislander replacement project, but are vowing to work with KiwiRail on a way forward.Early work on the project, which was shelved on Wednesday after the government rejected a bid for nearly $1.5 billion more money, had started at CentrePort in Wellington, and Port Marlborough in Picton.Both ports had made financial commitments to support the project, known as iReX.Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn said the decision had taken the por...
Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy
Economy

Rate cuts might come sooner given weak economy

The economy contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter in 3Q.

Rebecca Howard 3:00pm

PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more

The deal creates a trans-Tasman powerhouse financial services firm. 

Paul McBeth 2:30pm
PEP-backed Jarden/BNZ tie-up hungry for more
Primary Sector

Milk production steady with fewer cows

The sector is producing more milk solids from fewer cows.

Rebecca Howard 2:15pm
Milk production steady with fewer cows

More Infrastructure

Mobil Oil NZ sale of Channel Infrastructure stake doesn't impact operations
Infrastructure

Mobil Oil NZ sale of Channel Infrastructure stake doesn't impact operations

The block trade is worth $72.6 million. 

Rebecca Howard 5:15pm
Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue
Infrastructure

Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 12:45pm
A big day for calling ‘BS’ – InfraNZ boss
Infrastructure

A big day for calling ‘BS’ – InfraNZ boss

The ferry upgrade cancellation and an auditor general's report are important signals.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty
Infrastructure

Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty

KiwiRail will need to salvage or exit its build contract for two new ferries.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am