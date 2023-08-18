Menu
The expensive road to nowhere

The expensive road to nowhere
Hipkins made his transport election pitch with the government policy statement release. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
The right transport project in the right place at the right price can be a great enabler of growth, but the wrong type, place or price can be an equally epic disaster.  National’s transport policy was unveiled at the end of July with a $24 billion price tag. Yesterday, it was Labour’s turn.  A government policy statement (GPS) on transport released less than 50 days away from when advance voting starts makes it the equivalent of Labour’s transport policy, which is why Chris Hipkins, the prime minister, made comments...
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan
Primary Sector

Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan

Pricing will start in the later part of 2025.

Riley Kennedy 1:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate

A robust but logical conclusion is that the provincial unions should be depowered.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The shot across the bows of NPC rugby unions may have been deliberate
Infrastructure

Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location

The highly anticipated freight strategy doesn't look at relocating Ports of Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 12:45pm
Freight strategy lacks steer on Auckland port location

