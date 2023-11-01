Menu
Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi
The initial budget for Transmission Gully was $850m. It cost hundreds of millions of dollars more. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
The builder that constructed the Transmission Gully motorway is suing the transport agency over the controversial project, which remains incomplete.Court documents obtained by BusinessDesk show CPB Contractors and HEB Construction, which formed a joint venture to build the road, have lodged a statement of claim in the high court at Wellington against the transport agency, Waka Kotahi, and Wellington Gateway Partnership.The gateway partnership, a consortium of contractors and financiers, won the contract to build the road under a public-private...
