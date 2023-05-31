Menu
What's NZ got to do with Chinese hackers?

Microsoft and the US are pointing the finger at China for a cyberattack on US critical infrastructure. (Image: Unsplash)
Ben Moore
Wed, 31 May 2023
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 31 May 2023
A Chinese state-sponsored cyberattack has not been detected in New Zealand, but government and business are working together to shore up detection capabilities following a warning.Intelligence bureaus across the Five Eyes alliance told officials about an attempt to infiltrate and potentially disrupt critical infrastructure.Last week, the Five Eyes, which includes the US, UK, Australia, Canada and NZ, released a joint advisory offering guidance on how to detect and respond to a threat detected by US intelligence and Microsoft. Lisa Fong, th...
Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm
Primary Sector

Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
Synlait cuts milk price forecast

More Infrastructure

Advisers appointed for Christchurch asset scoping
Infrastructure

Advisers appointed for Christchurch asset scoping

KPMG and Mafic will assist CCHL with a business case looking at council-owned assets.

Oliver Lewis 11:17am
Cross-party talks on congestion charging
Infrastructure

Cross-party talks on congestion charging

Michael Wood expects to announce more details soon, as cross-party talks continue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one
Economy

NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one

NZ Steel decommissioned an arc furnace, so why is the govt subsidising a new one?

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%
Infrastructure

WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%

WasteCo is eyeing up more acquisitions after a strong maiden NZX result.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023