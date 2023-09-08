Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

AI in the workplace: a byte-sized breakdown of potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI in the workplace: a byte-sized breakdown of potential pitfalls for employers and employees
(Image: Getty)
A recent study of 200 New Zealand business leaders found that almost half have adopted some form of artificial intelligence within their workplaces. This will inevitably influence how they operate, make decisions, and interact with their employees and customers.For many, this is a positive development because it increases efficiencies, automates time-consuming administrative tasks, and allows employees to focus on higher-value, human-centric responsibilities.  However, artificial intelligence (AI) is also introducing new complexities when...
ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

He filed the application more than two months late.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case
Markets

BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

The restaurant chain plans to rebuild its Middle East operations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

More Law & Regulation

Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case
Law & Regulation

Ken Wikeley loses legal bid in Eric Watson coal case

He filed the application more than two months late.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 07 Sep 2023
QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket
Economy

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023
Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled
Law & Regulation

Opposition to Cryptopia liquidators overruled

Account holders tried to stop the liquidators realising $5m worth of cryptocurrencies. 

Oliver Lewis 06 Sep 2023