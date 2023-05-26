Menu
Excessive sick leave – how much is too much?

An employer isn't required to hold a job open indefinitely. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 26 May 2023
In the past few months, I have noticed an increasing trend of employers managing high levels of sick leave across their businesses. Contributing factors are likely to include the increase in statutory entitlement to 10 days' sick leave, employers moving to more generous "wellness leave" policies, increased acceptance that sick leave can be taken for mental health reasons, and the low threshold and limited questioning of sick leave that happened during covid.  Overall, there have been real positives in some of these shift...
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit slumps
Markets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit slumps

The respiratory equipment maker boomed during covid-19. 

Rebecca Howard 9:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, May 26, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Waka Kotahi keeping secrets

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
