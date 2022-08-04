See full details
Law & Regulation

Forestry law change highlights competing priorities

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

The government is rethinking a number of policies over the benefits of pine forests. (Image: Getty)
The government’s difficulties in getting forestry policy settings right have been highlighted by two recent decisions.This means juggling the different priorities of planting more trees, getting more investment in forestry and preserving good quality farmland, while also using tree planting to offset carbon emissions, but reducing the incentives to cut emissionsSubmissions on law changes to the rules around foreign investment in forestry have raised concerns they will both reduce investment and not go far enough to protect productive farm...

Economy the chart
Labour market data: good news or bad?
Andy Fyers | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Wednesday's release of labour market data reinforced that we live in slightly unusual economic times.

Technology
MyRepublic mobile plans show benefits of MVNO model
Ben Moore | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

A focus on different speeds, rather than the quantity of data per month, demonstrates how mobile network wholesaling can lead to increased competition.

Climate change
Brakes on for climate change flood insurance scheme
Pattrick Smellie | Thu, 04 Aug 2022

Early ministerial enthusiasm for a new home flood insurance scheme "asap" have been tempered in the final version of the national climate change adaptation plan.

David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

