HK police probe Paul Bublitz over Albany developments

Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Hong Kong-based investors complained about the Gills Road Village, Albany Heights Villas and Albany Heights Residence developments. (Image: NZME)
A high court judge has granted Hong Kong police access to a 2014 case to help their fraud investigation into three failed property developments in Auckland's Albany linked to former financier Paul Bublitz.A Sept 6 high court ruling recently published on the Ministry of Justice's website showed Hong Kong police are investigating property developers Bublitz and Chris Cook and associated firm Hunter Gills Road regarding a suspected conspiracy to defraud after receiving complaints from Hong Kong-based investors in the Gills Road Village, Al...

