See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Law & Regulation

Jami-Lee Ross not guilty of fraud, High Court rules

Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Jami-Lee Ross not guilty of fraud, High Court rules
The SFO took the case over attempts to conceal donations (Image: SFO)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Oct 2022
RELATED
A High Court judge has found former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross not guilty of fraud charges over political donations.However, three others were found guilty of using sham donors to make political donations and concealing the identity of the true donor from the public. Donations over $15,000 have to be disclosed by law.The Serious Fraud Office charged seven people over donations to the Labour and National parties in 2017 and 2018.Yikun Zhang, Colin Zheng, Joe Zheng, Jami-Lee Ross and three others with name suppression wor...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Commerce Commission warns 'sustainable' business about cartel-like behaviour
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

The Commerce Commission has warned The Better Packaging Co after the sustainable packaging business approached a competitor about it approaching its customers.

Economy FREE
Crown’s books reveal better than expected $9.7b deficit
Staff reporters | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

The crown’s accounts for the 12 months ended June 30 showed a $9.7 billion deficit, instead of the predicted $19b shortfall.

Economy
Reserve Bank hikes to 3.5% as economists predict further rises
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Economists weren't surprised by the move but the statement's firm undertone gave the New Zealand dollar a lift as the interest rate differential with Australia spreads.  

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.