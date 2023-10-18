Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k
The decision said the imposition of penalty in the case was “troubling and complicated". (Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
Murray Tingey has managed to avoid suspension over his inappropriate conduct 15 years ago, but he has been censured and fined $15,000.The Law Society, meanwhile, says it is “disappointed” with the outcome.Tingey, an insolvency lawyer, has been facing proceedings before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal over historical behaviour at his former firm Bell Gully.He and the complainant had a five-year affair when they were both married to other people, more than 15 years ago.It went to a disputed facts hearing before the...
NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
Markets Market close

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

The local market ended the day flat.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

The high court case hinges on who controlled Podular when its sale collapsed.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans
Markets

AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

Gaining approval for Maxigesic IV could give AFT Pharmaceuticals a boost.

Ben Moore 2:47pm
AFT new FDA approval could be a shot in the arm

More Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans
Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

The high court case hinges on who controlled Podular when its sale collapsed.

Greg Hurrell 3:30pm
DealWatch: playing a long game
Law & Regulation

DealWatch: playing a long game

Big ticket M&A has slowed down. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions
Law & Regulation

Liquidator David Thomas censured over 'unprofessional' actions

He has to have a supervisor, Thomas Rodewald, for the next six months.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023
MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning
Finance

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

Personal grievances, threatening emails and now a director wants to start again.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023