Law & Regulation

Restructuring mistakes can be expensive

The justification for redundancy often falls down on the selection and redeployment processes. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
Statistics New Zealand’s announcement last week that annual inflation has dropped to 6.7% was welcome news, but there are still questions around whether NZ will go into recession. If it does, companies will need to protect and preserve their businesses from the impacts of a downturn. Already this year we've seen employers such as MediaWorks, The Warehouse Group, Amazon NZ, Xero and Sky Television announce restructures and many people are watching to see whether NZ will follow emerging international trends towards large-scale...
Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:27am
Markets

NZME pares back OneRoof expectations

NZME doesn't want to overspend in turning OneRoof into a profit centre. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Law Society re-elects Frazer Barton as president
Law & Regulation

The Anderson Lloyd partner's term has been extended or another 12-month term.

Staff reporters 10:35am
Former investment company executive facing fraud charges named
Finance

The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Staff reporters 9:37am
ANZ gets plaudits, extra duties for admitting AML breaches
Finance

ANZ reported its breach to the Reserve Bank.

Staff reporters 27 Apr 2023
Du Val's Lakewood partnership owes $10.2m
Property

The bulk of that – $6.6 million – is owed to construction partner Downey.

Brent Melville 27 Apr 2023