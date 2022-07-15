See full details
Law & Regulation

Russell McVeagh, Lane Neave hike staff pay in response to cost of living

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Russell McVeagh, Lane Neave hike staff pay in response to cost of living
Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union (ALWU) co-president Tess Upperton has welcomed the move by Russell McVeagh and Lane Neave. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 15 Jul 2022
Two commercial law firms have hiked their pay for all staff to help keep up with the rising cost of living.Russell McVeagh, which employs about 320 people across Auckland and Wellington, has given its employees a 7.5% salary increase.Chief executive Jo Avenell referenced the impacts of the pandemic as well as the cost of living as factors behind the pay hike.The past few years had been “tough”, she said, and Russell McVeagh wanted to thank its people.“This increase is a separate one-off increase outside of our annual remunerat...

