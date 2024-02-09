Menu
Samson Corp takes Thermosash to court over Ironbank cladding

Samson Corp takes Thermosash to court over Ironbank cladding
The Ironbank building is an eye-catching feature of the Karangahape Road streetscape. (Image: NZME)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
Michael Friedlander's Samson Corp has filed proceedings against a facade wall company for installing allegedly defective cladding on the Ironbank building in central Auckland, court documents reveal.In filings made in March last year, Samson alleged that the Xlerplate panels that Thermosash Commercial Ltd designed, manufactured and installed are defective and, combined with "failed and incomplete repair work", have caused damage to the award-winning building at 150 Karangahape Road, which opened in 2009. In 2017, Samson d...
