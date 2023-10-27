Menu
Simpson Grierson nets $5m from CBL case

Former CBL managing director Peter Harris outside the high court at Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
Major law firm Simpson Grierson has billed $5 million over six years for its work for the Financial Markets Authority’s case against CBL Corporation.The firm is the main financial benefactor of the case, which the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has worked almost 17,671 hours on and paid $7.94m to external parties for.The engagement of Simpson Grierson, helmed by Anne Callinan, raised eyebrows at the time as the FMA had in the past been reliant on crown warrant-holder Meredith Connell.Former chair Callinan has since moved to a role...
