Law & Regulation

Weathering the storm – FAQs for Employers

No one knew what would happen after Cyclone Gabrielle slammed into New Zealand. (Image: JMA)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
After three years of navigating a pandemic, many businesses are now dealing with the devastating impacts of the recent floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.I've been fielding questions on employer rights and obligations in natural disasters. Here are some guidelines. The key message coming out of the post-pandemic litigation has been clear: ordinary employment laws still apply in extraordinary times.  Do we have to pay employees who can’t work?The first place to check is any business interruption/force majeure or shift cancellation...
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am

More Law & Regulation

Finance

Syngineering's NZ subsidiary left with unpaid tax bill

The NZ company was tipped into liquidation last year.

Riley Kennedy 23 Feb 2023
Energy

Rethinking the energy trilemma after Gabrielle

Both Vector and Mercury reported half-year results yesterday, but much of the focus was on Gabrielle and the storm's implications for the future.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Feb 2023
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 21 Feb 2023
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 21 Feb 2023