See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Listed Companies

Munich Re joins Infratil, NZ Super on the Longroad journey

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Munich Re joins Infratil, NZ Super on the Longroad journey
Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says the company is “extremely happy” with the outcome of the new valuation and transaction. (Image: Infratil)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 01 Aug 2022
RELATED
Infratil's Longroad Energy investment has agreed to sell a 12% stake to German insurer Munich Re for US$300 million.The deal puts a pre-money valuation of US$2 billion on the renewable energy developer. Infratil and co-investor, the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, would each invest another US$100m into Longroad, which would see their respective 40% stakes diluted to 37%. Longroad's executive team would keep a 14% stake in the firm. Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said Infratil's US$800m pre-money valuation of the Lon...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Politics
Jacinda Ardern on the complicated, important NZ-China relationship
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The prime minister and the Chinese ambassador gave back-to-back speeches on the NZ-China relationship.

Law & Regulation
Homeowners appeal James Hardie leaky buildings case
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

The high court accepted a building system that relied on good luck, not good management when it ruled Harditex cladding was fit for purpose, the court of appeal was told today.

Primary Sector
Carpet wars: Godfrey Hirst drops damages claim against Bremworth
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 01 Aug 2022

Godfrey Hirst says it dropped the claim for damages because it is “aware of Bremworth’s constrained financial circumstances".

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.