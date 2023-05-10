Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes

Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Greg Foran announced expanded Tasman and Pacific Island services. (Image: Air NZ)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 10 May 2023
Air New Zealand will spend $3.5 billion on new aircraft and retrofitting its existing fleet over the next five years.That includes the purchase of eight new 787-9 Dreamliners and five Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing a combined 4.5 million seats onto 39 routes online.Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the significant capital investment will also go towards refurbishing its 14 Boeing 787 planes, with work expected to start next year.Speaking at the travel industry summit Trenz on Wednesday, Foran said the group was also in final negotiation...
Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 8:25am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

More Markets

Pushpay bids farewell to the NZ stock exchange
Markets Market close

Pushpay bids farewell to the NZ stock exchange

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell to an intraday low of 11,861.65 before bouncing back.

Graham Skellern 10 May 2023
Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages
Markets

Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages

The Auckland high court has imposed a penalty of $1.1 million on electricity lines company Vector after the Commerce Commission took action against it over excessive power outages.The excessive power outages occurred from 2017 to 2020 which breached network quality standards, the...

Ella Somers 10 May 2023
Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube releases earnings guidance; wants in on cyclone rebuild

The company has a strong balance sheet and bank facilities in place to fund growth.

Ella Somers 10 May 2023
Stormy weather dampens uncertain NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

Stormy weather dampens uncertain NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell early and stayed that way to close at 11,889.61.

Graham Skellern 09 May 2023