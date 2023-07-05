Menu
Channel Infrastructure considering hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel

Channel Infrastructure considering hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel
Channel Infrastructure CEO Rob Buchanan. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Eight months after Channel Infrastructure ruled out the possibility of an export hydrogen facility in Northland due to the high cost of electricity, it is now seriously considering making hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.Last November, Channel Infrastructure and Australian Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) completed their initial study into the potential of green hydrogen production in Northland. After ruling out the export market the focus turned to the production of green hydrogen for the domestic market. Green hydrogen is where...
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to "deceive or confuse" consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets
Markets Market close

Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.33, gaining 63.46 points.

Graham Skellern 04 Jul 2023
Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges
Primary Sector

Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges

Lee Joo Hai was arrested and charged in March.

Staff reporters 04 Jul 2023