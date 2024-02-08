Menu
Electricity generators on notice over potential competition law breaches

Regulators are concerned that hydro power will mean even more market power in the future. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
The major electricity companies have been put on notice by regulators that they may be in breach of competition law.Last year, a group of independent retailers complained to the Commerce Commission that the major generator/retailers (gentailers) were using their market power to artificially inflate wholesale electricity margins, cross-subsidising their retail arms and making it difficult for the smaller retailers to compete.The commission decided not to accept the complaint and said the Electricity Authority (EA) was best placed to deal with th...
'Easing the pressure': govt kills Auckland regional fuel tax
Policy

Wayne Brown says getting rid of the tax will mean cancelled projects.

Oliver Lewis 2:15pm
Retail

Grocery commissioner launches ‘whistleblower’ tool

Stakeholders in the sector can now report misconduct to ComCom anonymously.

Gregor Thompson 11:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, February 08, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn
Property

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ sharemarket lifts on economic data
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,952.17 up 23.47 points or 0.2%.

Graham Skellern 07 Feb 2024
NZ growth spurt for Baby Bunting
Retail

Aussie company already has 75 NZ staff and aims to have 10 stores here.

Victoria Young 07 Feb 2024
Convention centre woes: How the market reacted
Markets Market close

Fletcher shares hammered after $165m blowout. 

Graham Skellern 05 Feb 2024